Pirates Preview: Carmen Mlodzinski Gets the Start in Rubber Match

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.
The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-1 by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Tommy Pham homered and Mike Burrows delivered a solid start, but the Cubs rallied in the eighth inning against Evan Sisk for the win.
After splitting the first two games of the series, the Pirates (52-72) will go for a series win against the Cubs (69-53) in Sunday’s rubber match.
Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group