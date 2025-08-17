Pirates Preview: Carmen Mlodzinski Gets the Start in Rubber Match

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-1 by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Tommy Pham homered and Mike Burrows delivered a solid start, but the Cubs rallied in the eighth inning against Evan Sisk for the win.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Pirates (52-72) will go for a series win against the Cubs (69-53) in Sunday’s rubber match.

