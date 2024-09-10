Local

Pirates Preview: Carmen Mlodzinski the Opener Against Marlins

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 24: Carmen Mlodzinski #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 24, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates opened their three-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 3-2 win at PNC Park on Monday night.

Paul Skenes recorded his 10th win of the season in another dazzling start. Oneil Cruz connected on a long solo home run in the first and Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs in the win.

The Pirates (68-76) will go for a series win with Carmen Mlodzinski as an opener against the Marlins (54-90) on Tuesday night.

