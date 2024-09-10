Pirates Preview: Carmen Mlodzinski the Opener Against Marlins

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates opened their three-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 3-2 win at PNC Park on Monday night.

Paul Skenes recorded his 10th win of the season in another dazzling start. Oneil Cruz connected on a long solo home run in the first and Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs in the win.

The Pirates (68-76) will go for a series win with Carmen Mlodzinski as an opener against the Marlins (54-90) on Tuesday night.

