Pirates preview: Chance for series win vs. Mets

NEW YORK CITY — Thanks to a six-run seventh inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) defeated the New York Mets (54-66) 7-4 on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Jason Delay delivered the blow with a clutch two-run double while Liover Peguero had a pair of hits in the game, one of which was his fifth home run.

Now, the Pirates have a chance to earn their first series win against the Mets in New York since 2018.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group