Pirates preview: Chance for series win vs. Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

NEW YORK CITY — Thanks to a six-run seventh inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) defeated the New York Mets (54-66) 7-4 on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Jason Delay delivered the blow with a clutch two-run double while Liover Peguero had a pair of hits in the game, one of which was his fifth home run.

Now, the Pirates have a chance to earn their first series win against the Mets in New York since 2018.

