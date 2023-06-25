Pirates Preview: Chance to split series against Fish

MIAMI — After snapping their 10-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) were back in the loss column after falling 4-3 to the Miami Marlins (44-34) in 11 innings on Saturday.

Down 2-0 in the eighth, the Pirates rallied to force extras and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th, but were walked-off by Miami on a Jon Berti single in the 11th.

Andrew McCutchen recorded his 400th career double and 300th with the Pirates in the loss and finished the game with a pair of two-baggers.

The Pirates have a chance to split the series against Miami after being swept in each of their last three series prior to this four-gamer.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 1:40.

