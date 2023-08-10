Local

Pirates Preview: Chance to split series with Atlanta

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, left, makes the catch in front of first baseman Alfonso Rivas on a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) dropped another heartbreaker to the Atlanta Braves (71-41) on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

With the game tied 5-5 in the ninth, it looked like the Pirates escaped the inning with the draw still intact after the umpires ruled Michael Harris II out after an appeal to third base when he broke for home on a potential sacrifice fly to shallow right.

After a replay review, it was determined that Harris did not leave early and the Braves jumped ahead 6-5 and went on to win by that score.

After taking the first game of the series, the Pirates have dropped the last two by a combined three runs.

The conclusion of this four-game series will start at 12:35 p.m.

