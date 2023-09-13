Local

Pirates Preview: Chance to win back-to-back over Nats

By Danny Demilio

PNC Park

PITTSURGH — Thanks to a strong start from Bailey Falter and aided by a Joshua Palacios two-run homer, the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) were 5-1 victors over the Washington Nationals (65-80) on Tuesday.

Falter completed six innings and held the Nats to one run, while Palacios finished the game 2 for 4 with a home run and a walk.

The Pirates and Nationals will continue their four-game series at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

