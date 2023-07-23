Local

Pirates Preview: Chance to win series vs. Angels

By Danny Demilio

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

ANAHEIM — The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) defeated the Los Angeles Angles (50-49) by a score of 3-0 to even the current three-game series.

Five different Pirates’ pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout over the Halos, and the offense was sparked by Endy Rodriguez hitting his first MLB home run.

The rubber match will take place on Sunday.

