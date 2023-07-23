Pirates Preview: Chance to win series vs. Angels

ANAHEIM — The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) defeated the Los Angeles Angles (50-49) by a score of 3-0 to even the current three-game series.

Five different Pirates’ pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout over the Halos, and the offense was sparked by Endy Rodriguez hitting his first MLB home run.

The rubber match will take place on Sunday.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group