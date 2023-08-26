Local

Pirates Preview: Colin Selby, come on down

Colin Selby FILE - Pittsburgh Pirate relief pitcher Colin Selby throws to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Thanks to eight-scoreless innings from Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) defeated the Chicago Cubs (67-61) in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel on Friday night at PNC Park.

Keller yielded only four hits, walked a batter, plunked one and struck out six across his terrific outing.

The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins as Colin Selby makes his first-career start in the majors.

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 0 high school football final scores
  • SWAT scene in Vandergrift ends, suspect in custody
  • Police: 5 family members including 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Some South Park neighbors looking at expensive cleanup after major storm
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read