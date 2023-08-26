Pirates Preview: Colin Selby, come on down

PITTSBURGH — Thanks to eight-scoreless innings from Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) defeated the Chicago Cubs (67-61) in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel on Friday night at PNC Park.

Keller yielded only four hits, walked a batter, plunked one and struck out six across his terrific outing.

The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins as Colin Selby makes his first-career start in the majors.

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET

