Pirates Preview: Detroit Tigers dome to town on deadline day

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) won in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon to take two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies.

In Sunday’s game, Josh Palacios hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Pirates a win on what was Palacios’ 28th birthday.

The Pirates now will host the Detroit Tigers (47-59) for a brief two-game series beginning on Tuesday night.

Tuesday also marks MLB’s trade deadline, so any trades the Pirates plan on making will have to come before 6 PM ET rolls around.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

