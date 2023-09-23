Pirates Preview: Falter Looks to Take Series With Cincy

The Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) took game one of their road series with the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) with a 7-5 win on Friday night. With Cincinnati 1.5 games out of the last wild card spot, the Buccos look to play spoiler.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Weather:

Temperatures will sit in the mid 70s at first pitch. The forecast calls for clear skies and the wind blowing in at 10 miles per hour.

