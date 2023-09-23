Local

Pirates Preview: Falter Looks to Take Series With Cincy

Bailey Falter FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) took game one of their road series with the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) with a 7-5 win on Friday night. With Cincinnati 1.5 games out of the last wild card spot, the Buccos look to play spoiler.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Weather:

Temperatures will sit in the mid 70s at first pitch. The forecast calls for clear skies and the wind blowing in at 10 miles per hour.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man in custody after police find drugs, illegal gun in house in Munhall
  • Woman accused of stabbing niece instead of dog who ate her chicken sandwich
  • ‘It could have been avoided’ Family of man killed during shootout with man on bond speaks out
  • VIDEO: Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest begins, park dealing with some power outages on opening night
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read