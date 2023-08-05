Pirates Preview: Falter set to make Pirates debut

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) showed some fight in them, as they answered the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) game one win, with an emphatic 8-4 win on Friday night.

It wasn’t quite as emphatic as the Brewers’ 14-1 win on Thursday night, but a win is a win in the Pirates’ eyes and they will take it.

Newly acquired Alfonso Rivas belted a three-run homer, Josh Palacios homered, Henry Davis homered, and Bryan Reynolds homered on Friday night.

First pitch at American Family Field Saturday is scheduled for 7:10 ET.

