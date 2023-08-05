Local

Pirates Preview: Falter set to make Pirates debut

By Cody Potanko

Bryan Reynolds, Mike Rabelo Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) is congratulated by third base coach Mike Rabelo (58) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) showed some fight in them, as they answered the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) game one win, with an emphatic 8-4 win on Friday night.

It wasn’t quite as emphatic as the Brewers’ 14-1 win on Thursday night, but a win is a win in the Pirates’ eyes and they will take it.

Newly acquired Alfonso Rivas belted a three-run homer, Josh Palacios homered, Henry Davis homered, and Bryan Reynolds homered on Friday night.

First pitch at American Family Field Saturday is scheduled for 7:10 ET.

