Pirates Preview: Final series of the season starts Friday night

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Yankees Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, right, celebrates with coach Tarrick Brock after a two-run single off New York Yankees relief pitcher Zach McAllister during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — In their last road game of 2023, the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) squeaked out a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Ortiz gave the Pirates five solid innings and Jared Triolo plated two of the Pirates’ three runs on a pair of doubles.

Pittsburgh returns to PNC Park for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (82-76) to close out the 2023 campaign starting on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

