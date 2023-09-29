Pirates Preview: Final series of the season starts Friday night

PITTSBURGH — In their last road game of 2023, the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) squeaked out a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Ortiz gave the Pirates five solid innings and Jared Triolo plated two of the Pirates’ three runs on a pair of doubles.

Pittsburgh returns to PNC Park for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (82-76) to close out the 2023 campaign starting on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group