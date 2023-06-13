Pirates Preview: For the first time this season, a matchup with Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) are coming off a lengthy, nine-game homestand in which they had a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Oakland A’s and the New York Mets.

After sweeping the Cardinals, the Pirates dropped two out of three from a suddenly-hot A’s team before bouncing back to claim a series victory against the Mets.

In the final game against the Mets on Sunday, Andrew McCutchen finally notched the 2,000th hit of his major league career, becoming the 291st player all-time to reach the milestone.

Now, the Pirates will be back on the road and for the first time this season, will face the division-rival Chicago Cubs.

The first pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

