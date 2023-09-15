Local

Pirates Preview: Gerrit Cole and Yankees come to town on Clemente Day

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jason Delay after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The Pirates won 2-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller threw eight shutout innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) in their 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Jack Suwinski and Alfonso Rivas each connected on solo home runs to ensure Keller’s terrific outing did not go to waste.

After a series win, the Pirates will turn their focus to the New York Yankees (74-73) and ex-Bucco Gerrit Cole for the start of a three-game series on Friday night, which is Roberto Clemente Day.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

