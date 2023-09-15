Pirates Preview: Gerrit Cole and Yankees come to town on Clemente Day

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller threw eight shutout innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) in their 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Jack Suwinski and Alfonso Rivas each connected on solo home runs to ensure Keller’s terrific outing did not go to waste.

After a series win, the Pirates will turn their focus to the New York Yankees (74-73) and ex-Bucco Gerrit Cole for the start of a three-game series on Friday night, which is Roberto Clemente Day.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group