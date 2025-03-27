Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates preview: Happy Opening Day!

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now
SARASOTA, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Sarasota, Florida.
By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Happy Opening Day, Pittsburgh Pirates fans!

The start of the 2025 season is upon us as the Pittsburgh Pirates are in Miami for the start of a four-game series with the Marlins at loanDepot Park.

It’s the second year in a row that the Pirates are in Miami for Opening Day. Last season, the Pirates pulled out a 6-5 victory in the season opener over the Marlins in 12 innings and went on to take all four games of the series.

Thursday’s game is set for 4:10 p.m.

