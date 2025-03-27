Pirates preview: Happy Opening Day!

Happy Opening Day, Pittsburgh Pirates fans!

The start of the 2025 season is upon us as the Pittsburgh Pirates are in Miami for the start of a four-game series with the Marlins at loanDepot Park.

It’s the second year in a row that the Pirates are in Miami for Opening Day. Last season, the Pirates pulled out a 6-5 victory in the season opener over the Marlins in 12 innings and went on to take all four games of the series.

Thursday’s game is set for 4:10 p.m.

