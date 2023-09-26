Local

Pirates Preview: Headed to Philly for battle of Keystone State

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Jason Delay’s seventh-inning double lifts Pirates over Yankees 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jason Delay after getting the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) were defeated 4-2 by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon before enjoying an off day on Monday.

In the loss, Quinn Priester allowed two runs in 6.0 innings and Jack Suwinski homered, but the Pirates were unable to complete the series sweep after taking the first two games.

The Pirates’ road trip continues to Philadelphia with one more road series on the year against the Phillies (87-69).

Tuesday’s first pitch is set for 6:40 ET.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 charged with robbing man in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase that led to crash
  • Pittsburgh man hit neighbor with car after argument, police say
  • Police looking for suspect who fled traffic stop in North Oakland
  • VIDEO: Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff’s sale looms
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read