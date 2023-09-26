Pirates Preview: Headed to Philly for battle of Keystone State

The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) were defeated 4-2 by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon before enjoying an off day on Monday.

In the loss, Quinn Priester allowed two runs in 6.0 innings and Jack Suwinski homered, but the Pirates were unable to complete the series sweep after taking the first two games.

The Pirates’ road trip continues to Philadelphia with one more road series on the year against the Phillies (87-69).

Tuesday’s first pitch is set for 6:40 ET.

