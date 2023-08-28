Pirates Preview: Hitting the road to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY — The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) were clobbered 10-1 by the Chicago Cubs in the conclusion of their four-game series at PNC Park.

In the loss, the Pirates were outhit by the Cubs 12-4 while Pittsburgh batters struck out a dozen times in 33 plate appearances.

After a seven-game homestand, the Pirates are on the road for six games beginning with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

