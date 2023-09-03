Pirates Preview: How will Oviedo follow his complete game shutout?

ST. LOUIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) extended their winning streak to five games after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) 7-6 on Saturday in what was a back and forth game.

Joshua Palacios ripped a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give the Pirates the lead and David Bednar escaped a jam in the bottom half of the inning to seal the Pirates’ win.

As the series continues on Sunday, the Pirates will look to make it six wins in a row.

First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET.

