Pirates Preview: How will Oviedo follow his complete game shutout?

By Danny Demilio

Pirates Oviedo Rodriguez FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, right, celebrates with catcher Endy Rodriguez after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Oviedo pitched a complete game leading the Pirates to a 5-0 win. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

ST. LOUIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) extended their winning streak to five games after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) 7-6 on Saturday in what was a back and forth game.

Joshua Palacios ripped a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give the Pirates the lead and David Bednar escaped a jam in the bottom half of the inning to seal the Pirates’ win.

As the series continues on Sunday, the Pirates will look to make it six wins in a row.

First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET.

