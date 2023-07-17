Local

Pirates Preview: It’s time for the Quinn and Endy show

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

Quinn Priester San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 16: Pirates prospect Quinn Priester looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning during the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on July 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Priester is scheduled to make his major league debut on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

It figures to be a night of firsts at PNC Park when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Right-hander Quinn Priester joined the Pirates on Sunday from Triple-A Indianapolis in anticipation of starting and making his major-league debut. He will face rookie right-hander Xzavion Curry (3-0, 3.04), who will be making his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The Pirates (41-52) have lost three games in a row, seven of eight and 10 of 12. The Guardians (45-48) are on a four-game losing streak.

Monday night also is expected to mark the big-league debut of Pirates catching prospect Endy Rodriguez, who will reportedly be called up from Indianapolis. Baseball America ranks Rodriguez as the Pirates’ top prospect and No. 22 overall in baseball.

