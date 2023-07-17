Pirates Preview: It’s time for the Quinn and Endy show

It figures to be a night of firsts at PNC Park when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Right-hander Quinn Priester joined the Pirates on Sunday from Triple-A Indianapolis in anticipation of starting and making his major-league debut. He will face rookie right-hander Xzavion Curry (3-0, 3.04), who will be making his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The Pirates (41-52) have lost three games in a row, seven of eight and 10 of 12. The Guardians (45-48) are on a four-game losing streak.

Monday night also is expected to mark the big-league debut of Pirates catching prospect Endy Rodriguez, who will reportedly be called up from Indianapolis. Baseball America ranks Rodriguez as the Pirates’ top prospect and No. 22 overall in baseball.

