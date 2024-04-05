Pirates Preview: Jared Jones takes the mound in Home Opener

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (6-1) are coming back to PNC Park for their home opener tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball.

The Pirates defeated the Washington Nationals on Thursday night to take the three-game series. Martín Pérez earned his first win in the black and gold to celebrate his 33rd birthday. Pittsburgh scored four runs in the first inning, Connor Joe homered in the fifth and David Bednar earned his first save of the season.

Now, Jared Jones and the Pirates will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to the banks of the overflowed Allegheny River for their home opener.

