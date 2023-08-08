Pirates Preview: Keller looks to right ship against MLB’s best

Thanks to a six-run third inning against right-hander Spencer Strider, the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) defeated the Atlanta Braves (70-40) by a score of 7-6 at PNC Park on Monday night.

In their six-run third inning, the Pirates sent 11 men to the plate and scored five of their six runs with two outs.

Pirates’ rookies Jared Triolo, Liover Peguero and Henry Davis combined for five hits and four RBIs while Connor Joe homered for the second-straight game.

Tuesday’s game, the second of this four-game series, will begin at 7:05 ET.

