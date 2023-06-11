Pirates Preview: Keller needs to break out of funk

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) lacked an offensive spark Saturday night against the New York Mets (31-33), as they managed just one run while giving up five in a 5-1 loss.

The Pirates still have a chance to take the series in Sunday’s game-three rubber match.

Johan Oviedo pitched another good game going 6.1 innings and giving up just two earned runs along the way. The Pirates’ offense went 0-4 with runners in scoring position, and couldn’t figure out Kodai Senga.

Andrew McCutchen went 0-3 at the plate and drew a walk, as he must wait for Sunday’s game to try and achieve 2,000 hits.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group