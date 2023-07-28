Local

Pirates Preview: Keller needs to find sea legs again

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates Angels Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) managed to take two out of three against the San Diego Padres after their 3-2 victory over the Friars.

The Pirates now return home to face cross-state foes, the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) for a three-game weekend series.

The Pirates’ series victory in San Diego was their first series victory in the month of July, and their first since June 27-29 when they swept the Padres at home.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

