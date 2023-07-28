Pirates Preview: Keller needs to find sea legs again

The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) managed to take two out of three against the San Diego Padres after their 3-2 victory over the Friars.

The Pirates now return home to face cross-state foes, the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) for a three-game weekend series.

The Pirates’ series victory in San Diego was their first series victory in the month of July, and their first since June 27-29 when they swept the Padres at home.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

