Pirates Preview: Keller’s first start since All-Star selection

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Colorado Rockies v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Austin Hedges #18 after pitching a complete game shut out against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) dropped the series against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon, and now travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers (46-37) for a four-game set.

Rich Hill suffered the loss in the Pirates’ 6-3 loss on Sunday, despite giving up just one three-run homer.

The Pirates made some mental miscues at crucial points in the game, including a throwing error from LHP Ryan Borucki in the eighth inning, allowing two runs to score.

If it weren’t for that error, the Pirates would’ve tied it in the bottom of the eighth after a Palacios RBI double.

Game one between the Pirates and Dodgers will be at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 10:10 Eastern.

