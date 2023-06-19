Pirates Preview: Let’s see what Henry Davis can do

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) are coming off a winless road trip in which they were swept in three games against the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, the Pirates will play host to the Cubs (33-38) for a three-game series back at PNC Park, and there is a little extra buzz as the Bucs return home.

2021 first-overall pick Henry Davis is being promoted prior to the first pitch as he is set to make his major league debut. The 23-year-old has had a stellar season at the plate between Double-A and Triple-A this year and will look to bring a jolt to Pittsburgh.

