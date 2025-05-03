Pirates Preview: Like the season to date, the forecast is bleak

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hung around for a while but fell 9-4 to the San Diego Padres in the opening game of a series on Friday night.

Adam Frazier homered to bring the Pirates within a run in the sixth inning, but the Padres scored four unanswered runs in the final two innings to propel them to victory.

Having lost six of eight, the Pirates (12-21) will look to right the ship against the Padres (20-11) if the weather permits.

Bailey Falter will start for the Pirates.

Falter pitched 4.1 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with two walks and strikeouts in his last start against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Since throwing 7.0-shutout innings against the Nationals on Apr. 16, Falter has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over his last 8.1 innings spanning two starts.

