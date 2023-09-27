Pirates Preview: Looking to get even with Philly in Oviedo’s final ’23 start

The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-73) were walked off by Johan Rojas and the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday.

In the game, Mitch Keller set the Pirates’ franchise mark for strikeouts by a right-handed pitcher with 210.

The Pirates will look to put the loss behind them and even up their three-game series against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

