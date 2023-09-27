Local

Pirates Preview: Looking to get even with Philly in Oviedo’s final ’23 start

Pirates Cubs Baseball FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-73) were walked off by Johan Rojas and the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday.

In the game, Mitch Keller set the Pirates’ franchise mark for strikeouts by a right-handed pitcher with 210.

The Pirates will look to put the loss behind them and even up their three-game series against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage
  • Pittsburgh woman set man on fire during argument, police say
  • Rental properties will now be regulated in Pittsburgh under new bill
  • VIDEO: Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read