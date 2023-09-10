Local

Pirates Preview: Looking to take the series in Atlanta

By Griffin Floyd

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, left, and Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez, right, celebrate a win against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) tied their series with the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves (92-49) with an 8-4 win on Saturday night. Today, they look to take the series against Atlanta, both for this trip and the season.

The first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

The Pirates will send right-hander Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.90 ERA, 48 SO) to the mound.

