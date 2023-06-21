Local

Pirates Preview: The losing streak has no end in sight

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, back right, stands behind teammates as they watch the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Cubs won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) and their eight-game losing streak seems to have no end in sight after getting shutout for the second straight night against the Chicago Cubs (35-38).

The Pirates received a second straight night of good starting pitching, with Johan Oviedo going six strong innings and only giving up two earned runs.

The Pirates offense was stifled and kept their heads above water, and managed only five hits, with Connor Joe and Ke’Bryan Hayes hitting four out of the five hits.

As a result, the Cubs pulled out a 4-0 win over the Pirates.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Charges filed after mother of 4 hit, killed by motorcycle in Rochester
  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • Pittsburgh activist arrested at Juneteenth parade says video will prove his innocence
  • VIDEO: Local drivers experiencing long waits to get their cars repaired; here's why
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read