Pirates Preview: The losing streak has no end in sight

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) and their eight-game losing streak seems to have no end in sight after getting shutout for the second straight night against the Chicago Cubs (35-38).

The Pirates received a second straight night of good starting pitching, with Johan Oviedo going six strong innings and only giving up two earned runs.

The Pirates offense was stifled and kept their heads above water, and managed only five hits, with Connor Joe and Ke’Bryan Hayes hitting four out of the five hits.

As a result, the Cubs pulled out a 4-0 win over the Pirates.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

