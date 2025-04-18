Pirates Preview: Luis Ortiz makes return to Pittsburgh to face Bucs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates notched their second series win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Oneil Cruz’s leadoff home run was all Andrew Heaney needed. The left-hander tossed 7.1-shutout innings en route to the win.

The homestand continues on Friday night as the Pirates (8-12) welcome the Cleveland Guardians (9-9) for an Easter Weekend series.

For the second time in as many games, the Pirates will be facing one of their former pitchers at PNC Park.

Ortiz spent three seasons in Pittsburgh and went 12-13 with a 3.93 ERA in 59 appearances/34 starts before he was dealt to Cleveland for Spencer Horwitz this offseason.

