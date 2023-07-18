Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller tries to build on All-Star first half

The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Park.

The Guardians (46-48) ended a four-game skid Monday night by whipping the Pirates 11-0 in the opener of a three-game series. The Pirates (41-53) also lost for the eighth time in their last nine games and 11th of 13.

Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.31) will start for the Pirates against rookie left-hander Logan Allen (3-2, 4.37).

Keller will be pitching for the first time since working one inning in last Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. He allowed one run on a solo homer by Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz in one inning.

Keller is 1-2 in his last five starts despite a 3.00 ERA.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group