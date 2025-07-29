Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller’s last start in black and gold?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 6-0 shutout win on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes dazzled with six excellent innings and Oneil Cruz stuffed the stat sheet to help lift Pittsburgh to the win.

The Pirates (44-62) will now travel out west for the start of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants (54-52) on Monday night at Oracle Park.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group