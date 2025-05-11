Pirates Preview: Mother’s Day Matinee Against Reigning Cy Young Winner

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-2 by the Atlanta Braves in 11 innings at PNC Park on Saturday.

Matt Gorski tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, but the Pirates came up empty in extras while Atlanta scored on Chase Shugart’s wild pitch in the 11th.

The Pirates (13-27) will look to take down the Braves (19-20) and earn a series win in the rubber match on Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms!

