Local

Pirates Preview: Mother’s Day rubber match vs. Cubs

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Bailey Falter #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the second inning during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs had a little but of everything, but it resulted in a 10-9 win for the Pirates.

Paul Skenes made his much-anticipated debut for the Pirates (18-22) and the Bucs’ offense belted five home runs against the Cubs (23-17) in the win.

The two sides will meet one more time on Sunday afternoon to settle this three-game series on Mother’s Day.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people were inside
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms bring hail, damage across Pittsburgh region
  • LIVE UPDATES: Strong winds, hail, severe thunderstorms tear through Western Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people are inside
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read