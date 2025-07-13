Pirates Preview: One more before a much needed break

MINNEAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to 0-8 on their road trip after they were dismantled 12-4 by the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton led the onslaught by going 5 for 5 and hitting for the cycle while Pirates starter Mike Burrows wasn’t able to escape the second inning.

The Pirates (38-58) mercifully have just one game left before the All-Star break. They’ll look to at least put an end to their eight-game losing streak against the Twins (47-48) on Sunday.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group