Pirates Preview: One more matchup with Milwaukee in ‘23

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) slides safely into third past Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Andruw Monasterio with a triple off Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) looked overmatched against the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) for much of Tuesday night’s game and fell 7-3.

Andre Jackson struggled with control and issued five free passes and the Brewers capitalized off him with a six-run fifth inning.

Connor Joe finally got the Pirates on the board in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run shot to left-center field.

First pitch is set for 12:35.

