Pirates Preview: One more matchup with Milwaukee in ‘23

The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) looked overmatched against the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) for much of Tuesday night’s game and fell 7-3.

Andre Jackson struggled with control and issued five free passes and the Brewers capitalized off him with a six-run fifth inning.

Connor Joe finally got the Pirates on the board in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run shot to left-center field.

First pitch is set for 12:35.

