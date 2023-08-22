Pirates Preview: Oviedo looks to bounce back against former team

PITTSBURGH — Thanks in part to a career-high five RBIs from Joshua Palacios, the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) cruised to an 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) on Monday night.

Palacios’ big night came against his younger brother, Richie, as the two faced each other in the major leagues for the first time.

Now, the Pirates will try and earn a series win with Johan Oviedo on the mound on Tuesday night.

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

