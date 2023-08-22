Local

Pirates Preview: Oviedo looks to bounce back against former team

By WPXI.com News Staff

Cubs Pirates Baseball FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Thanks in part to a career-high five RBIs from Joshua Palacios, the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) cruised to an 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) on Monday night.

Palacios’ big night came against his younger brother, Richie, as the two faced each other in the major leagues for the first time.

Now, the Pirates will try and earn a series win with Johan Oviedo on the mound on Tuesday night.

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Black Hawk helicopters flying around Downtown Pittsburgh this morning. Here’s why.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say
  • Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit
  • VIDEO: Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read