Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes Gets Series Finale Against Rays

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on Saturday evening.
Rookie Jared Jones threw seven-strong innings for the Pirates (37-39) and Oneil Cruz launched a home run into the Allegheny River on a fly to even the series against the Rays (36-39) at one game apiece.
Paul Skenes will start for the Pirates in the rubber match at PNC Park as the Pirates seek their fifth-straight home series win.
