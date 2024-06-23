Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes Gets Series Finale Against Rays

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Rookie Jared Jones threw seven-strong innings for the Pirates (37-39) and Oneil Cruz launched a home run into the Allegheny River on a fly to even the series against the Rays (36-39) at one game apiece.

Paul Skenes will start for the Pirates in the rubber match at PNC Park as the Pirates seek their fifth-straight home series win.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group