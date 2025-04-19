Pirates Preview: A Paul Skenes Saturday at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

After falling behind by eight runs, the Pittsburgh Pirates brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but Jack Suwisnki struck out to end the game in a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Enmanuel Valdez each homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates but Carmen Mldozinski struggled in his fourth start of the season.

The Pirates (8-13) will look to bounce back on Saturday in the second game of a weekend series with the Guardians (10-9).

