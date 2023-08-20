Pirates Preview: Piggyback start in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pirates looked like two different teams during Saturday night’s game against the Twins. Minnesota (64-60) starter Sonny Gray dealt a perfect game for the first 5.1 innings before Pittsburgh’s (55-68) bats came to life, racking up seven runs in the last 3.2 innings as they stormed to a 7-4 win.

Andrew McCutchen hit his first home run since June 30 and climbed to No. 9 on the Pirates’ all-time RBI leaderboard, knocking in five runs in the comeback win.

Pittsburgh looks to take the rubber match of the series, which will begin Sunday at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group