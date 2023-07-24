Local

Pirates Preview: Priester Makes Second-Career Start in San Diego

By Danny Demilio

Pirates routed 11-0 by Guardians in Quinn Priester’s MLB debut (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio

The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56) were defeated by the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Sunday evening in Anaheim, dropping the three-game series.

The Pirates’ West Coast road trip now heads south down the state as the Bucs will be in San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres (48-52) beginning on Monday night.

Quinn Priester will be on the mound for the Pirates in what will be the second start in his big league career.

