Pirates Preview: Priester Makes Second-Career Start in San Diego

The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56) were defeated by the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Sunday evening in Anaheim, dropping the three-game series.

The Pirates’ West Coast road trip now heads south down the state as the Bucs will be in San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres (48-52) beginning on Monday night.

Quinn Priester will be on the mound for the Pirates in what will be the second start in his big league career.

