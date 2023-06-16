Pirates Preview: Rich Hill needs to provide length again

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) have started their road trip in the worst way possible after getting swept by the Chicago Cubs. Now, they will try and turn things around against the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34).

The Pirates’ bullpen imploded yet again after giving up six earned runs between the fifth and sixth inning Thursday night.

As a result, the Pirates lost to the Cubs 7-2, but now have a chance against the Brewers to solidify their one-game lead in the N.L. Central.

The first pitch at American Family Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

