Pirates Preview: Rich Hill needs to provide length again

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Rich Hill Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill stands in the dugout after pitching during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) have started their road trip in the worst way possible after getting swept by the Chicago Cubs. Now, they will try and turn things around against the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34).

The Pirates’ bullpen imploded yet again after giving up six earned runs between the fifth and sixth inning Thursday night.

As a result, the Pirates lost to the Cubs 7-2, but now have a chance against the Brewers to solidify their one-game lead in the N.L. Central.

The first pitch at American Family Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

