Local

Pirates preview: Road trip continues in Twin Cities

By Danny Demilio

Bryan Reynolds, Mike Rabelo FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) is congratulated by third base coach Mike Rabelo (58) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

By Danny Demilio

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) are coming off an off day on Thursday after falling 8-3 to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

With the loss, the Pirates dropped their three-game slate with the Mets two games to one and have now lost back-to-back series.

The Pirates’ road trip continues for a weekend series with the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (63-59) beginning Friday night.

Friday’s game will begin at 8:10 ET.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled due to potential fire hazard
  • Woman accused of stealing more than $250K meant for Fort Pitt Block House
  • Rachael DelTondo Murder: Parents issue statement after DA names prime suspect
  • VIDEO: Sports communities remember, honor victims of Plum house explosion
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read