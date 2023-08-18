Pirates preview: Road trip continues in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) are coming off an off day on Thursday after falling 8-3 to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

With the loss, the Pirates dropped their three-game slate with the Mets two games to one and have now lost back-to-back series.

The Pirates’ road trip continues for a weekend series with the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (63-59) beginning Friday night.

Friday’s game will begin at 8:10 ET.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group