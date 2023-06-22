Pirates Preview: The scoring drought will end eventually… right?

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) have lost nine straight games against the N.L. Central, and the window for contending in 2023 is closing at a rapid rate.

Thursday night, the Pirates travel to Florida to face the Miami Marlins (42-33) for a four-game set before traveling back to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates’ offense has hit an extreme rut, with just nine runs scored in their last two series combined.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

