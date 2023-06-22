Local

Pirates Preview: The scoring drought will end eventually… right?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Cubs Pirates Baseball Chicago Cubs fans celebrate an 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the sweep of a three-game series after a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) have lost nine straight games against the N.L. Central, and the window for contending in 2023 is closing at a rapid rate.

Thursday night, the Pirates travel to Florida to face the Miami Marlins (42-33) for a four-game set before traveling back to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates’ offense has hit an extreme rut, with just nine runs scored in their last two series combined.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

