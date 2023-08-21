Local

Pirates Preview: Seven-game homestand begins With St. Louis

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) are coming off of a lifeless performance on offense in which they managed only two hits — both from Bryan Reynolds — in their 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Twins starter Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the seventh inning until Reynolds doubled with one out.

After being on the road for six games, the Pirates will begin a stretch of seven games at PNC Park on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70).

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

