Pirates Preview: Shot at series split to cap off Homestand

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) were defeated in a 10-6 shootout to the Chicago Cubs (67-61) at PNC Park on Saturday night.

After a Ke’Bryan Hayes home run to lead off the first inning, the Pirates couldn’t muster anything else against Jordan Wicks, who was making his major league debut.

Despite a five-run seventh inning in a rally attempt, the Pirates fell short and will now look for a series split on Sunday afternoon.

The first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group