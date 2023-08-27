Local

Pirates Preview: Shot at series split to cap off Homestand

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 26: Colin Selby #52 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on August 26, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) were defeated in a 10-6 shootout to the Chicago Cubs (67-61) at PNC Park on Saturday night.

After a Ke’Bryan Hayes home run to lead off the first inning, the Pirates couldn’t muster anything else against Jordan Wicks, who was making his major league debut.

Despite a five-run seventh inning in a rally attempt, the Pirates fell short and will now look for a series split on Sunday afternoon.

The first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Public Safety aware of ‘use of force’ by officers during arrest, incident under review
  • Protest held in Garfield in support of suspect in standoff situation
  • Steelers make first 8 cuts to roster
  • VIDEO: Family suing nursing home after nurse accused of giving 83-year-old man lethal doses of insulin
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read