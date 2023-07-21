Local

Pirates Preview: Squaring off with MVP-front runner Shohei Ohtani

By Danny Demilio

Pirates Preview: Squaring off with MVP-front runner Shohei Ohtani Pittsburgh Pirates starter Johan Oviedo pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54)) embark on another West Coast road trip as they head to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angles (49-48) before heading south down to state for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Right-hander Johan Oviedo will be on the mound for the Pirates, and he will need to be on his A-game as Pittsburgh Faces a near-impossible task.

Oviedo will be opposite two-way sensation and American League MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani.

