Pirates Preview: Sunday doubleheader with Cincinnati

By Griffin Floyd

Pirates beat Brewers 4-1 behind Oviedo’s gem, three homers Pittsburgh Pirates' Johan Oviedo pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) fell to the rebuilt Reds 9-2 on Friday. Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott allowed two runs across 5.2 innings while unicorn infielder Elly De La Cruz tripled and knocked in three runs.

The Reds (61-57) knocked around Pirates’ starter Johan Oviedo to the tune of six earned runs in five innings while Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t get anything going.

