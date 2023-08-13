Pirates Preview: Sunday doubleheader with Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) fell to the rebuilt Reds 9-2 on Friday. Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott allowed two runs across 5.2 innings while unicorn infielder Elly De La Cruz tripled and knocked in three runs.

The Reds (61-57) knocked around Pirates’ starter Johan Oviedo to the tune of six earned runs in five innings while Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t get anything going.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group