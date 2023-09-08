Pirates preview: Tough test against baseball’s best

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) capped off a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday with a 5-4 win and enjoyed an off day in Atlanta on Thursday.

In the win, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his 13th home run of the season while Ji Hwan Bae’s first-career triple helped push the Pirates past the Brew Crew.

Now, the Pirates will look to carry their strong stretch of play to start a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (91-48) on Friday night at Truist Park.

Read the full preview from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

