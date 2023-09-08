Local

Pirates preview: Tough test against baseball’s best

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates preview: Tough test against baseball’s best Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae (3) triples off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Elvis Peguero (59), driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The Pirates won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) capped off a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday with a 5-4 win and enjoyed an off day in Atlanta on Thursday.

In the win, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his 13th home run of the season while Ji Hwan Bae’s first-career triple helped push the Pirates past the Brew Crew.

Now, the Pirates will look to carry their strong stretch of play to start a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (91-48) on Friday night at Truist Park.

Read the full preview from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman dead after being found shot in vehicle in Brighton Heights
  • ‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail
  • iOS update: Apple releases emergency security update
  • VIDEO: Local breweries have closed. Has the brewing bubble burst? Or is there room for more?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read