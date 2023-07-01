Pirates Preview: What can we expect for act II?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) sent the fans home happy on Friday night, after a huge comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) in walk-off fashion.

The Pirates were down 4-0 to start the game and then scratched their way back to within one run in the fourth inning after an Andrew McCutchen solo shot and a Nick Gonzales two-run double.

The bullpen fell apart, and then the Pirates’ offense chipped away in the seventh and eighth to pull within two going into the ninth.

A leadoff single from Ji-Hwan Bae and an RBI double from McCutchen set up a two-out at-bat with Carlos Santana coming to the plate.

Santana belts a walk-off homer into the night sky, and the Pirates beat the Brewers 8-7.

Game two between the Pirates and Brewers will be at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group