Pirates Preview: What can we expect for act II?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates Tigers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana watches his RBI double to center during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) sent the fans home happy on Friday night, after a huge comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) in walk-off fashion.

The Pirates were down 4-0 to start the game and then scratched their way back to within one run in the fourth inning after an Andrew McCutchen solo shot and a Nick Gonzales two-run double.

The bullpen fell apart, and then the Pirates’ offense chipped away in the seventh and eighth to pull within two going into the ninth.

A leadoff single from Ji-Hwan Bae and an RBI double from McCutchen set up a two-out at-bat with Carlos Santana coming to the plate.

Santana belts a walk-off homer into the night sky, and the Pirates beat the Brewers 8-7.

Game two between the Pirates and Brewers will be at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

